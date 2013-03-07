Harry Styles and Taylor Swift hang out in New York

Pop duo Harry Styles and Taylor Swift have been spending quality time together in New York

While a Madison Square Gardens gig brought Harry Styles and his One Direction bandmates to New York, it seems Taylor Swift is keeping him there, as they've been almost inseperable since his arrival.

Having been spotted in Central Park together over the weekend, Taylor met Harry after a recording session at New York City's Pier 59 studios yesterday and the pop sensations were seen arriving together at a Tribeca Hotel for the second evening running.

They left on cool-casual form, with Taylor sporting a cute Peter Pan collar polka dot top and corduroy trousers, which she topped with a navy boyfriend coat. Meanwhile, Harry was dressed down in a grey tee, skinny jeans and sunglasses.

What a stylish pair!

