Harry Styles and One Direction appear on The Late Show

One Direction continue to cause a frenzy in America, dropping by the Late Show

One Direction stars Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malike, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson made a guest appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York.

Fans lined up outside the TV studios to get a glimpse of their favourite boyband, and the lads didn’t disappoint as they chatted, signed autographs and posed for photos.

Heartthrob Harry Styles led the pack, looking casually smart in a grey blazer and black jeans. The 18-year-old singer has been spending time with Taylor Swift, sending rumour mill immediately into overdrive!

Proving their American status, the boyband pulled in over 73 million viewers as they gave their first live interview on US TV.

