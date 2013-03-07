Harry Potter stars get glam for pre-premiere Deathly Hallows party

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows stars Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Bonnie Wright got together last night at a party hosted by Warner Brothers

The world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 1. may not be until tonight, but the cast were already getting into the party spirit as they hit Claridge's last night.

SEE EMMA WATSON'S STAR STYLE HERE

Emma Watson was at her stylish best, working a pretty vamp look in a velvet one-shoulder Vionnet dress, which she matched with statement necklace and metallic heels. We're impressed to see that she's quickly developed a trademark take on her recent crop, styling it to perfection for the night with some wispy strands around the forehead framing her delicate features. Going for a deeper red lipshade than her usual pared-down shades, Emma’s new look is a far cry from her rather prim Harry Potter alter ego, Hermione.

SEE MORE CELEBS WITH CROPS HERE

Daniel, Rupert and Bonnie meanwhile had gone for a more laid-back look for the night in dark denim and tees.

CLICK HERE TO PLAY POPSUGAR'S HARRY POTTER GAME

And while the Harry Potter franchise is sadly coming to a close, the studio behind the hit films is set to expand as they hosted the bash to announce their acquisition of Leavesden Studios - where all eight HP films have been shot - and that it will undergo a £100 million expansion. The cast looked pretty pleased with the development!

InStyle.co.uk will be on the red carpet tonight at the world premiere to see what the stars are wearing and to get all the info on the final two flicks. If you have a must-know question for Rupert, Emma, Bonnie or Rupert tweet it to us at twitter.com/instyle_co_uk

WATCH A CLIP FROM DEATHLY HALLOWS BELOW

By Hayley Spencer