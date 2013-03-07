Harry Potter stars Bonnie Wright and Clemence Poesy hit New York for Grand Opening of Harry Potter Exhibition

Bonnie Wright and Clemence Poesy were just some of the Harry Potter stars to hit the red carpet for the Harry Potter: The Exhibition opening in New York...

Not long to go 'til the final installment of the Harry Potter franchise, and to celebrate, stars of the movies Bonnie Wright, Clémence Poésy, Helen McCrory, Michael Gambon and Robbie Coltrane all headed to New York for the grand opening of Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Times Square.

Stunning Ginny Weasley actress Bonnie Wright looked absolutely gorgeous in a figure-hugging midnight blue dress teamed with a slick of red lipstick to make her look really stand out.

French actress Clémence Poésy, who plays Fleur Delacour in the movies, looked typically chic in a grey diaphanous dress and white quilted Chanel bag.

The exhibit features props, costumes and sets from all eight of the movies in the franchise, including this summer's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

The evening may have been missing the presence of the movie franchise’s three biggest names – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson – but we will have our eyes peeled for them at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in a few months’ time.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, DVD is out now

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 is out on 7 July

By Louise Sugrue