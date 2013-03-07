Harry Potter girls unveil their Deathly Hallows premiere dresses

Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright opted for gothic glamour at the Deathly Hallows world premiere, and Bonnie revealed her new engagement ring!

With only one Harry Potter premiere remaining, leading ladies Emma Watson and Bonnie Wright really had to pull something special out for the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere, and they didn't disappoint.

With Leicester Square decked out with flaming torch lanterns, and autumn leaves swept over the red carpet, there was more than a hint of whimsy about the premiere, and the girls had ensured that their outfits were equally inspired by the gothic tones of the film.

Emma Watson's channeled black swan in a Rafael Lopez for Atelier Mayer mini. The peek-a-boo design flaunted Emma's stunning figure, while the raven-coloured feather tou tou skirt added a playful twist perfect for the 20-year-old starlet.

Bonnie Wright was the talk of the night not only for her stunning silk and velvet draped dress, but also for the two intertwined gold bands on her index finger. While we didn't spot her fellow Harry Potter star and fiance, Jamie Campbell Bower sporting a matching engagement ring, he made an impressive effort at working the red carpet with his leg in plaster, after a recent injury.

The red carpet antics went down a storm, as Bonnie and Emma greeted fans and stopped to chat with crowds about their sadness at the journey coming to an end: 'I miss it already. I'll always remember my first day on set, and comparing that to my last day - I knew nothing and it's been an arc of experience,' Bonnie expressed.

'I've spent 10 years making these movies. I just hope that the second part of my life is as incredible as the first half,' Emma added.

And, if these looks are anything to go by, we can be sure the ladies will have plenty of winning style moments in the next phase of their careers too!

By Hayley Spencer

