Harper Beckham makes InStyle’s Best Dressed List 2012

Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper Beckham is one to watch in the style stakes

When it comes to style it seems it’s a case of like mother, like daughter for Victoria and Harper Beckham because both have made it into InStyle’s Best Dressed List 2012.

While Mrs Beckham made the top ten, landing 6th place behind the likes of Alexa Chung and Kristen Stewart, who chose to wear the designer’s dress on the Twilight promo tour, Ms Beckham made her debut in our Ones To Watch.

Joined by Alexander Wang’s niece, Alia, and Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme, we wonder who will make the greatest wardrobe impression in 2013.

Pick up your December issue of InStyle to find out who else joined Victoria Beckham in the top ten, and who we crowned Best Dressed 2012!

