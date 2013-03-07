Harper Beckham has a fashion blog!

We’re always eager to find out where our favourite style icons have been shopping and while she’s only just turned one, Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper has made a lasting fashion impression, so it’s no surprise she’s garnered her own style blog.

Charting her style hits and providing all of the information you need to bag your own bit of Harper style, Harper Beckham Fashion Blog is set to be every new mum’s favourite site.

Which labels is the little one championing? Well, while Chloe is definitely a favourite, it’s apparent that Harper likes to mix high street brands into her wardrobe, hitting Zara for several pairs of shoes.

