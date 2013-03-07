Harper and Victoria Beckham enjoy a girls' day out!

After two fashion shows at New York Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham certainly deserves a break, and was spotted enjoying a bit of retail therapy in New York with her daughter Harper.

THE BECKHAM FAMILY ALBUM

The cute duo stepped out in our favourite outfit of the week, with Victoria Beckham working wide cut trousers and a simple tee, and baby Harper donning a tartan dress and booties.

WATCH THE BECKHAM FAMILY’S BEST MOMENTS

And lucky for Harper, it was a treat day for her, with mum Victoria picking up some toys for the adorable tot.