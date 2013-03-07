Harper and Victoria Beckham enjoy a girls' day out!

by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Baby Harper and Victoria Beckham enjoyed a bit of post Fashion Week retail therapy…

After two fashion shows at New York Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham certainly deserves a break, and was spotted enjoying a bit of retail therapy in New York with her daughter Harper.

The cute duo stepped out in our favourite outfit of the week, with Victoria Beckham working wide cut trousers and a simple tee, and baby Harper donning a tartan dress and booties.

And lucky for Harper, it was a treat day for her, with mum Victoria picking up some toys for the adorable tot.

