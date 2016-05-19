Happy Birthday Sam Smith - Here's Your Life in Quotes

His Love Actually inspired Billboard Music Awards acceptance speech was humble, even after winning Top Male Artist. "Thank you to my amazing fans. It's times like this that I realise how lucky I am to have you in my life. Can't wait to get this surgery out of the way so I can sing my ass of for you again."

He perfected his soulful sound with private singing lessons since the age of nine. “The first thing I sang in a lesson was ‘Come Fly With Me’ by Frank Sinatra."

Did he have any doubts trying to break into the industry? Prepare yourself for an uber modest answer… "One-hundred percent, even now I doubt myself. I don't understand what people hear in my voice. I can't hear it myself, if you know what I mean."

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delvingne are all fans of his music, but Sam said: “It’s important to me that my music reaches everybody. I've made my music so that it could be about anything and everybody - whether it's a guy, a female or a goat - and everybody can relate to that. I'm not in this industry to talk about my personal life unless it's in a musical form."

And he’s only just turned 23! So where does all this passion and emotion stem from? “I’m a highly emotional person. I think if you spoke to my mum, she will tell you that I’ve been this emotional since I was 12 years old. My family always wears their hearts on their sleeves. If we’re feeling something, we tell each other.”

It was widely reported that he "came out" last year in The Fader magazine. “I didn't come out. I came out when I came out of my mum!”

Writing his award-winning album, In The Lonely Hour, was therapy for him. “A year ago, I was wallowing in it and I felt really sorry for myself, and then I wrote the record and I realised, I’m 22 and I’ve got a long time to get into relationships. I don’t have to take it too seriously. There’s lonely moments, but I’m now in control of them.”

But don’t you worry, he’s in a very happy place right now. "I am comfortable with myself, and my life is amazing in that respect, I'm very comfortable and happy with everything."

People thought a choir sang the backing vocals for his number one hit ‘Stay With Me’ (incredibly it’s actually Smith's voice recorded in about 40 different takes) "I'm kind of annoyed that everyone thinks it's a gospel choir. I want the credit!"

His first ever performance in America was on Saturday Night Live. "It was possibly the scariest night of my entire life."

On his rise to the top: “I'm so scared for when it's going to stop.”

When asked if he was prepared for where he is now in his career: “I think I - no, no. Actually 100 percent no.”

KING of the 2015 Grammys, Sam took home a whopping FOUR awards. “Before I made this record I was doing everything to try get my music to the world, I tried to lose weight and was making awful music. It was only until I started to be myself that the music flowed.”

And if last week's acceptance speech wasn't enough, let's look back at the Grammys 2015. “I want to thank the man who this record is about, who I fell in love with last year, thank you so much for breaking my heart because you got me four Grammys.”