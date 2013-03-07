Happy Birthday, Robert Pattinson!

Our favourite Twilighter Robert Pattinson turns 24 today.

And what he's acheived at the tender age could make us all weep.

Recently appearing in Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World list, R-Patz is best known for his career-making role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga movies.

Born in London, he started off his career as a model, starring in the ad campaign for Hackett's autumn 2007 collection.

He turned to acting and his big break came when he landed the role as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

He also executive produced his latest movie, Remember Me, so we think it's fair to say this is one go-getting - not to mention easy on the eye - 24-year-old!

Happy Birthday, R-Patz!

By Ruth Doherty

