Happy birthday, Kellan Lutz!

The Twilight hottie turns 25 today and we're celebrating with some AMAZING pics

Kellan Lutz, who stars in Twilight alongside RPatz and Kristen Stewart, turns 25 today! We’re celebrating this momentous occasion with a roundup of some super-hot pics.

Kellan plays Robert Pattinson’s adopted brother Emmett in the hit vampire movies – but that’s not all. The handsome star has FIVE movies slated for 2010!

As well as the latest Twilight instalment Eclipse, he’s starring in the new Nightmare on Elm Street, detective drama Meskada and Warrior – with Twilight co-star Ashley Greene.

Plus, Kellan is getting ready to film rom-com Love, Wedding, Marriage with Mandy Moore.

The Twilight stars are the hottest things in Hollywood right now, with co-stars Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning teaming up on The Runaways and Robert Pattinson starring in Remember Me.

Many happy returns of the day, Kellan!

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood