Halle Berry works Dolce & Gabbana at the LA premiere of Cloud Atlas

Cloud Atlas co-stars Tom Hanks, Jim Sturgess and Susan Sarandon joined Halle Berry on the red carpet for the LA premiere of the new Sci-Fi drama.

Flaunting her killer figure, Halle Berry rocked a silver lace Dolce & Gabbana mini bandeau dress with matching grey platform pumps and added a metallic accent to her kohl-rimmed eyes.

And it was all-white on the night for Susan Sarandon while One Day star Jim Sturgess, Tom Hanks and Keanu Reeves got their blazers on for the occasion.

