Gwyneth Paltrow wows at the 2012 Golden Heart Awards Gala

All eyes were on Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2012 Golden Heart Awards Gala when she arrived wearing a cut-out little black dress by Michael Kors.
SEE MORE GWYNETH PALTROW PICTURES
Not many could pull off a daring dress with such elegance, but Gwyneth did it with ease by sticking to her signature minimalist fashion approach.
GET GWYNETH PALTROW-S SUPER-SLEEK PONYTAIL HAIRSTYLE
Letting her dress take main focus, the actress opted for simple white stilettos, a black Michael Kors clutch bag and sleek ponytail hairstyle to finish her look. Gwynie we salute you!
WHAT DO YOU THINK OF GWYNETH PALTROW'S LATEST LOOK? TELL US ON TWITTER!