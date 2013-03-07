Gwyneth Paltrow wows at the 2012 Golden Heart Awards Gala

All eyes were on Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2012 Golden Heart Awards Gala when she arrived wearing a cut-out little black dress by Michael Kors.

Not many could pull off a daring dress with such elegance, but Gwyneth did it with ease by sticking to her signature minimalist fashion approach.

Letting her dress take main focus, the actress opted for simple white stilettos, a black Michael Kors clutch bag and sleek ponytail hairstyle to finish her look. Gwynie we salute you!

