Gwyneth Paltrow to star in Glee!

The locker-lined corridors of William McKinley High are beginning to look more like a red carpet than a school! First there was news of a cameo appearance from Britney Spears, then Javier Bardem was in talks with Glee creator Ryan Murphy for a potential role and it has now been confirmed that Gwyneth Paltrow will be starring in two episodes of Glee later on in the upcoming second series.

Gwyneth's role in the hit musical comedy is said to have been written specifically for her and there will be no let-off with the essential singing and dancing. Playing a substitute teacher for Glee Club director Will Schuester, there’s even the possibility of a romance for Oscar-winning Gwyneth's character.

This won't be the first time you've seen Gwyneth sing (think back to Duets in 2000) and it won't be the last what with the release of country music drama Country Strong next year, but it will certainly be the most fun!

By Sarah Smith