Gwyneth Paltrow’s detox secrets revealed

Anyone feel like they over-indulged over Christmas and wants to shed a few festive pounds? Here’s how Gwyneth does it

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow never fails to look picture-perfect, whether it’s on the red carpet in LA or with her family in London, but even A-listers need a little help shifting stubborn pounds.

Gwyneth recommends a juice fast from her friend’s health food store Organic Avenue as a great New Year detox.

SEE MORE GWYNETH PALTROW PICS HERE

The 5-day detox gives amazing results, ‘The juices and smoothies, especially the coconut milk and the cacao smoothies were so delicious. They make cleansing easy.’

Last year, to shift a few extra pounds Gwyneth embarked on a number of diets and detoxes to cleanse her body, one of which was the elimination diet, complete with herbal laxatives to accelerate sluggish bowel movements.

Gwyneth’s seven-day elimination diet consisted of chicken, smoothies, and fruit and bans gluten, dairy, processed food, shellfish, condiments, sugar and more. For help in the bowel department, half a cup of caster oil was recommended for correct detoxification.

‘I like to do fasts and detoxes a couple of times during the year, the most hardcore being the Master Cleanse.’ (This involved mixing cayenne pepper, water, lemon, and maple syrup for days at a time – yum!)

Gwyneth also embarked on a three-week-long ‘Clean’ detox programme while filming Iron Man 2. This involved two liquid meals a day with a solid one (no processed foods, dairy sugar, etc) in between.

‘I followed it to the letter and I can report that it worked wonders’ she said.

Well they do say no pain no gain!

By Georgie Hindle