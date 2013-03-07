Gwyneth Paltrow reveals secret to stunning figure!

Never one to miss a trend, Gwyneth Paltrow has been working the nude trend in New York wearing a figure-hugging blush-hued dress one night and a duo of nudes the next morning on Good Morning America.

Just when we’d heard enough of celebs saying theyr’re just naturally svelte, super mum and stunner Gwyneth Paltrow revealed the reason she looks so good is through exercise, proclaiming: “It’s not an accident. It’s not luck, it’s not fairy dust, it’s not good genes. It’s killing myself for an hour and half five days a week.”

GET CELEB FITNESS TIPS

Appearing at the issue launch of foodie magazine Bon Appetit in New York, Gwyneth showed off her enviable figure in a turtleneck nude dress teamed with matching stilettos and super sleek hair. And she added a black feather clutch and slick of pink lipstick to keep look the fun.

The very next day Gwyneth was out and about in New York working another nude ensemble for an appearance on Good Morning America. A fitted Alexander Wang dress with asymmetric hemline paired with a satin blazer proved that Gwyneth knows that experimenting with textures is the best way to tackle the tone.

WATCH LEA MICHELE'S NEW APP FOR NIKE

Finishing the look with tan Sergio Rossi sandals and a Monique Pean pendant necklace, Gwyneth got it spot on again.

By Sarah Smith