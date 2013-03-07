Gwyneth Paltrow and Eva Longoria both turn chef for their new cookbooks!

InStyle's April cover girl Gwyneth Paltrow has written a cookbook! Entitled Notes From My Kitchen Table, it’s divided into chapters on soups, salads, burgers and sandwiches, pasta, mains, sides, breakfasts and desserts, as well as advice on what to keep in your larder (or kitchen cupboard, let's face it) and tips on cooking with children.

The Country Strong star stopped by Barnes & Noble New York to sign copies of the recipe book, which is published here on 28 April. She also showed off her cookery skills on CBS’s the Early Show. Fingers crossed for a UK book-signing!

But our Gwynnie is not the only actress with a sideline in cooking. Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria (and former InStyle cover girl herself!) has also written a cookbook: Eva’s Kitchen, which offers 100 of her favourite recipes, featuring international cuisine with a focus on Mexican food, including her family’s techniques for making the world’s best tamales, homemade tortillas, Spanish rice, and Pan de Polvo (Mexican pastry).

Eva made an appearance at a Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles to sign copies of her book: we love her nude cocktail dress and how she's added a pop of fresh colour with striking green earrings.

Eva's Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends by Eva Longoria (about £17.50, Clarkson N Potter Publishers) is out now and available at Amazon.co.uk; Notes From My Kitchen Table by Gwyneth Paltrow (£20, Boxtree) is out on 28 April and available for pre-order at Amazon.co.uk

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood