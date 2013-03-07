Gwen Stefani looks festive-fab at Winter Wonderland

Despite the cold, Gwen and her family were all smiles as they got into the Christmas spirit in London

Gwen Stefani was spotted enjoying Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland with her husband and two sons last night.

The No Doubt singer sported a super-stylish look in a black leather biker jacket, lace skirt over dogtooth-print leggings and army boots as she got into the festive spirit.

Gwen and hubby Gavin Rossdale made sure their two sons, Zuma and Kingston, were wrapped up warm as they enjoyed fairground rides.

The family has returned to the capital for Christmas this year after spending the previous holidays in LA.

We can’t wait to spot Gwen out and about rocking more great winter looks.

By Georgie Hindle