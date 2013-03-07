Gwen Stefani enjoys stylish family day out

Los Angeles seems to be awash with super stylish mums but at the forefront of the fashion-savvy pack has to be Gwen Stefani. The mum of two proved her sartorial know-how over the weekend, styling up a monochrome look for a day out in the park with the kids.

Mixing monochrome patterns, Gwen teamed a knitted mini dress with a geometric knit coat and added all black accessories, including knee-high boots and a tilted Trilby, to complete the look.

