GRAMMYS 2013: The gowns, gongs and songs!

It was a night of gorgeous gowns and gongs a-plenty at the Grammys 2013

With celebrity guests including Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Adele, Nicole Kidman, Beyoncé and more, the Grammys 2013 was always going to be a super stylish affair, and we loved the gowns the stars debuted on the red carpet last night.

Our very own Adele styled up a red floral Valentino dress in a far cry from her usual black gowns, while Alexa Chung made up the Brit quota wearing a sweet floral tea dress and glitter Mary Jane shoes.

Superstar sisters Solange and Beyoncé Knowles walked the red carpet separately, with Beyoncé looking sleek in a monochrome trouser suit and sister Solange shimmering in a gorgeous green gown with colour popping studded orange shoes.

But our favourite dresses of the night had to go to Grammy award winning Rihanna, who wowed us in the first of three outfit changes in a ladylike scarlet Azzedine Alaia gown with Manolo Blahnik heels, and Taylor Swift, who walked the red carpet in a sizzling J Mendel white and silver beaded gown, before making a quick change to a Mad Hatter inspired outfit to open the show.

SEE ALL THE WINNERS HERE:

Album of the year: Babel, Mumford & Sons

Record of the year: Somebody That I Used to Know, Gotye ft. Kimbra

Song of the year: We Are Young, fun

New artist: fun

Pop solo performance: Set Fire to the Rain (Live), Adele

Pop vocal album: Stronger, Kelly Clarkson

Rock performance: Lonely Boy, The Black Keys

Rap/sung collaboration: No Church in the Wild, Jay-Z, Kanye West ft. Frank Ocean, The-Dream

Country solo performance: Blown Away, Carrie Underwood

Pop/duo group performance: Somebody That I Used to Know, Gotye ft. Kimbra

Traditional pop vocal album: Kisses on the Bottom, Paul McCartney

R&B performance: Climax, Usher

Traditional R&B performance: Love on Top, Beyoncé