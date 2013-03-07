Grammy nominations revealed: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift lead the way

Beyoncé and Taylor notch up 18 nominations between them as Kanye West and the Black Eyed Peas follow close behind

Taylor Swift is well on her way to global stardom, what with her Best Video win at the MTV Music Awards and that Kanye West incident to being nominated for a staggering eight awards at this years Grammy’s.

Taylor was topped only by Beyoncé who received 10 nominations for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Black Eyed Peas were nominated for Best Record and Pop Performance by a duo or group with I Gotta Feeling, and Album of the Year with The End as well as Best Dance Recording with Boom Boom Pow.

The Fray and Bon Jovi were also nominated for Pop Performance by a duo or group, while Lady GaGa’s Poker Face is up for Song of The Year.

Jay-Z, Kayne West and Michael Bublé also received nominations as well as our favourite vamp flick Twilight getting a nomination for the Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture.

The Grammys will be presented on January 31 in Los Angeles and we can’t wait, especially to see another Taylor/Kayne showdown.

By Georgie Hindle