Gossip Girl style: Taylor Momsen's statement tights

Gossip Girl's resident rock chick gets in on the statement tight trend... And they're lacy and racy!

Taylor Momsen has joined the celebrities loving the statement tights trend at the moment. From Lily Allen to Cheryl Cole to Diane Kruger, it seems like the stars can't get enough of this look.

Being Gossip Girl's resident rock chickette, Taylor opted out of cutesy polka-dots and went for some full-on lacy action.

Firstly, Taylor chose a grey pair with trompe l'oeil effect, making them look like hold ups. She wore the lacy numbers with chunky boots and a parka – juxtaposing her girly legwear with a tomboy outfit.

Next up was a pair of full-on fishnets with an outsized floral motif over the top. This time she teamed her statment tights with heels but an outsized, casual top once again balanced out her look so she kept that casual edge.

Statement tights are the ideal accessory for a credit crunch – wear with last year's LBD, add a statement necklace and you've got a whole new look!

By Pat McNulty