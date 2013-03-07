Gossip Girl stars show off their on-set winter wardrobes

See what Leighton, Ed and Chace are wearing in all new Gossip Girl pictures

Determined not to lose her super-stylish looks even in the freezing New York temperatures, Leighton Meester made sure she stayed head-to-toe Upper East Side chic.

Leighton, who plays scheming Blair Waldorf, showed off an asymmetric purple coat and thick navy coat with a mixture of on-trend accessories including purple tights, black gloves, ankle boots and multi-coloured scarves.

But the boys are also keeping their winter wardrobes as stylish as ever, with Chace Crawford in a grey coat and brown leather gloves and Ed Westwick in a thick black coat over a dapper pinstripe suit.

Series three of Gossip Girl continues every Wednesday (that’s tonight) at 8pm on ITV for your weekly dose of fashion, drama and shameless backstabbing. We love it.

By Georgie Hindle