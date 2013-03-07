Gossip Girl stars Blake Lively and Penn Badgley get cosy on set

Hitting the Upper East Side co-stars Penn Badgley and Blake Lively worked winter chic as they continue to film Season Four

Season Four of TV's most fashionable show is well underway, and isn't failing to delight us each week with another dose of New York style. And as filming continues it seems the fashion parade isn't letting up.

On-again off-again on-screen couple Penn and Blake, aka Dan and Serena, were spotted filming together, taking a chilly winter stroll and certainly looked at home in their off-duty looks, not to mention with each other.

While we do love to gush over a Gossip Girl designer gown, Blake's relaxed combo of checked pea coat, skinny jeans, soft suede tote and cute shearling Uggs has loaded us with plenty of inspiration for the cold spell.

We just wonder whether this city stroll spells rekindled on-screen romance for the stylish pair?!

By Hayley Spencer