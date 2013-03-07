Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg turns jewellery designer plus see all NEW pics

Jewellery brand Coach has teamed up with Gossip Girl villain Michelle to create stunning new range

From the Kardashians for Bebe and Brangelina for Asprey, designing jewelley lines is fast becoming the hottest new trend. The latest star to expand her CV is Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg.

The small-screen actress has teamed up with jewellery brand Coach to design bee-motif accessories for the company’s Poppy range. The collection is said to reflect Michelle’s tough-girl meets sugary-sweet vibe and has been described as ‘refined-romantic with attitude, bringing a punky look to a lush mix of materials and inspirations’.

The Michelle Trachtenberg for Poppy is set for spring 2010 release however a limited preview selection will launch in the US and Coach.com on December 1.

Series three of Gossip Girl is on ITV2 every Wednesday.

By Georgie Hindle