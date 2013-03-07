Gossip Girl returns to our screens tonight!

Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford return to our screens tonight for the first instalment of the fourth series of Gossip Girl

We've been second-guessing the storylines for weeks and taking a sneaky peek behind the scenes at the cast on set as they've been jetsetting from Paris and back to the Upper East Side, but tonight all will be revealed as TV’s most stylish - not to mention richest - young New Yorkers return to our screens.

They've raised the bar in the fashion department with more envy-inducing outfits than ever, and with a whole new set of girl crushes on the radar including InStyle's favourite Parisian, Clemence Poesy, it's set to be the most unmissable season to date.

The series opens as the gang's summer vacation is coming to a close with Blair and Serena frolicking in Paris, and Chuck - who to our relief is alive and well – is doing likewise with his new love interest. Meanwhile, Nate is still leafing through Chuck's little black book and Dan has a new arrival to deal with...

Let the drama begin!

Catch it on ITV2 at 8pm

By Hayley Spencer

