GOSSIP GIRL PICS: Blake Lively and Leighton Meester on set

Blake Lively and Leighton Meester got all wrapped up on the set of Gossip Girl in NYC

Feeling the chill on the streets of New York shooting Gossip Girl, Blake Lively and Leighton Meester styled up their winter coats like true Upper East Siders.

STYLE UP YOUR WINTER LOOK

Both opting for a flattering belted waist, while Blake went for a textured black winter coat teamed with her multi-coloured Fendi bag, Leighton’s emerald green Diane Von Furstenberg number brightened up the New York sidewalks a treat.

MORE GOSSIP GIRL PICS

And going for all-out colour, Leighton added a flash of pink in her scarf and Milly’s plaid skirt for extra wow.

Arriving on set with a gorgeous golden-haired dog rather than her own uber-cute Maltipoo, we wonder who Blake’s been playing dog sitter for…