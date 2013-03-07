Golden Globes 2013: Who will be crowned Best Actress?

Watch our video round-up to stake your bet on who will be crowned Best Drama Actress at the Golden Globes 2013…

With the nominees announced, the gongs lined up and the gowns fitted, it's all go for the Golden Globes this Sunday. The Best Drama Actress category is hotly contested with Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts, Marion Cotillard, Helen Mirren and Rachel Weisz all in the running.

SEE ALL THE PICS FROM THE GOLDEN GLOBES 2012

It's sure to shape up to be a landmark year for the winner and the prize could be an indicator of an Oscar winner for them, too.

Will Jessica take home the prize for her political drama Zero Dark Thirty, or will Marion be named Best Actress for her moving turn in Rust and Bone? Check out our video to see the leading ladies in action and hear what the roles have meant to them.

SEE JESSICA CHASTAIN ON THE COVER OF INSTYLE HERE

Stay tuned at InStyle for coverage of all the action from the Golden Globes and follow us on Twitter for updates from the event as they happen.