Golden Globes 2013: Full winners list

Awards season is officially underway as the Golden Globes 2013 named the year's most talented in TV and film.
It was a landmark night for InStyle's cover girl, Jessica Chastain, who received the highly coveted Best Drama Actress for Zero, Dark Thirty.
Les Miserables was the most successful flick of the night with three awards, as it scored Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, while Anne Hathaway took the Best Drama Actress gong for her emotional turn as Fantine, and Hugh Jackman was named Best Actor for his part as fugitive Jean Valjean.
Doing it for us Brits, were Adele and Damian Lewis, scoring the Best Original Song and Best TV Drama Actor prize for Homeland, respectively.
Congratulations to the worthy winners!
We wonder if the Oscars will follow suit.
Full winners list...
FILM
Picture, Drama: Argo
Picture, Musical or Comedy: Les Miserables
Actor, Drama: Daniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln
Actress, Drama: Jessica Chastain, Zero Dark Thirty
Director: Ben Affleck, Argo
Actor, Musical or Comedy: Hugh Jackman, Les Miserables
Actress, Musical or Comedy: Jennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook
Supporting Actor: Christoph Waltz, Django Unchained
Supporting Actress: Anne Hathaway, Les Miserables
Foreign Language: Amour
Animated Film: Brave
Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Django Unchained
Original Score: Mychael Danna, Life of Pi
Original Song: Skyfall (music and lyrics by Adele and Paul Epworth), "Skyfall"
TELEVISION
Series, Drama: Homeland
Series, Musical or Comedy: Girls
Actress, Drama: Claire Danes, Homeland
Actor, Drama: Damian Lewis, Homeland
Actress, Musical or Comedy: Lena Dunham, Girls
Actor, Musical or Comedy: Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Miniseries or Movie: Game Change
Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Julianne Moore, Game Change
Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Kevin Costner, Hatfields & McCoys
Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or Movie: Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or Movie: Ed Harris, Game Change