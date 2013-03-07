Jessica Chastain, Ben Affleck, Anne Hathaway, Adele, Claire Danes, Damian Lewis and Jennifer Lawrence were crowned the biggest winners of the night at the Golden Globes 2013

Awards season is officially underway as the Golden Globes 2013 named the year's most talented in TV and film.

It was a landmark night for InStyle's cover girl, Jessica Chastain, who received the highly coveted Best Drama Actress for Zero, Dark Thirty.

WATCH JESSICA'S COVER VIDEO...

Les Miserables was the most successful flick of the night with three awards, as it scored Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, while Anne Hathaway took the Best Drama Actress gong for her emotional turn as Fantine, and Hugh Jackman was named Best Actor for his part as fugitive Jean Valjean.

WATCH ANNE'S ACCEPTANCE SPEECH...

Doing it for us Brits, were Adele and Damian Lewis, scoring the Best Original Song and Best TV Drama Actor prize for Homeland, respectively.

SEE ALL THE GOLDEN GLOBES 2013 RED CARPET PICS

Congratulations to the worthy winners!

We wonder if the Oscars will follow suit.

WATCH ALL THE ARRIVALS AT THE GOLDEN GLOBES 2013...



Full winners list...

FILM

Picture, Drama: Argo

Picture, Musical or Comedy: Les Miserables

Actor, Drama: Daniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln

Actress, Drama: Jessica Chastain, Zero Dark Thirty

Director: Ben Affleck, Argo

Actor, Musical or Comedy: Hugh Jackman, Les Miserables

Actress, Musical or Comedy: Jennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook

Supporting Actor: Christoph Waltz, Django Unchained

Supporting Actress: Anne Hathaway, Les Miserables

Foreign Language: Amour

Animated Film: Brave

Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Django Unchained

Original Score: Mychael Danna, Life of Pi

Original Song: Skyfall (music and lyrics by Adele and Paul Epworth), "Skyfall"

TELEVISION

Series, Drama: Homeland

Series, Musical or Comedy: Girls

Actress, Drama: Claire Danes, Homeland

Actor, Drama: Damian Lewis, Homeland

Actress, Musical or Comedy: Lena Dunham, Girls

Actor, Musical or Comedy: Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Miniseries or Movie: Game Change

Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Julianne Moore, Game Change

Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Kevin Costner, Hatfields & McCoys

Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or Movie: Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or Movie: Ed Harris, Game Change