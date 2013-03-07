Golden Globes 2010 best dressed!

Despite the rain, a host of Hollywood’s most stunning stars arrived on the red carpet looking picture perfect in floor-length gowns, towering heels and an array of show-stopping diamond jewellery.

The best dressed stars went for encrusted one-shoulder numbers a la Drew Barrymore who dazzled in a champagne Atelier Versace dress covered in Swarovski crystals, and bold-coloured beauties such as Cameron Diaz, who carried her own umbrella, in an incredible red Alexander McQueen gown with matching lipstick.

Another red carpet winner was Jennifer Aniston who showed off more than just her gorgeous body when she arrived at the awards ceremony with her hunky co-star Gerard Butler on her arm. Jen went for a classic look in a one-shoulder Valentino dress slit to the thigh with delicate heels and her usual effortlessly gorgeous hair.

Gerard meanwhile looked utterly handsome sporting some Clooney-style stubble in a classic black tux.

British actress, Emily Blunt exuded glamour in a rose coloured Dolce & Gabbana dress, while Maggie Gyllenhaal’s RM by Roland Mouret certainly got the thumbs up.

Avatar’s Zoe Saldana and Twilight’s Anna Kendrick also sported stunning looks in Louis Vuitton and Marchesa respectively.

Topping up the male numbers in sleek tuxedos was George Clooney in Giorgio Armani, Twilight’s Taylor Launter and The Hangover’s Bradley Cooper in Tom Ford.

We cannot wait to see which gorgeous creations will be unveiled at the Oscars on March 7.

By Georgie Hindle