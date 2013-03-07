Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis will return to Homeland

Golden Globe award winner Damian Lewis confirmed to return to Homeland for the third series…

Howard Brooks, Homeland’s executive producer has confirmed that Damian Lewis will return to the hit TV show for the third series, so super fans can rest assured that this is not the last of Nicholas Broody.

Speaking at Fox’s Golden Globes After Party he said: “He’s alive so of course he’ll be back. One of the great challenges of next [season] is how he’ll be back. But there’s no doubt that he will be back.”

SEE MORE GOLDEN GLOBES RED CARPET PICTURES

The British actor won the Golden Globe award for his performance as Nicholas Broody. His co-star Claire Danes also picked up Best Actress in a Drama Series for the second year running as paranoid CIA agent Carrie Mathison.

It was a great night for all involved as it was also the second year in a row that the show was named Best TV Drama Series!

SEE 2013 FULL WINNERS LIST

Watch all the red carpet action from the Golden Globes...