Glee stars hit the Fox All-Star Party

The girls from hit show Glee were celebrating style success at the Fox All-Star Party last night, with a series of bold-coloured dresses. The show’s star Lea Michele wore a punchy cobalt blue maxi with a side split, with co-star Jenna Ushkowitz choosing a scarlet red mini dress with nude heels. Meanwhile, the show’s school counselor, played by Jayma Mays, opted for a contrasting green floral pleated dress with metallic tone accessories.

The boys were also representing, with Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, Chord Overstreet, Chris Colfer, Mark Salling and Harry Shum Jr all suited up to join the girls for the event in Pasadena.

The cast dropped plenty of hints about season four of the show, with Lea Michele tweeting that her character Rachel Berry will be back after graduation, saying “Ryan Murphy has some brilliant and ground breaking ideas for including us graduates in the show for next season! It’s going to be great!”

The Glee cast were joined by some of the network's other stars, including Christian Slater, actor Elijah Wood, House star Jesse Spencer – or as we like to remember him, Billy Kennedy from Neighbours – and quirky actress and singer Zooey Deschanel, fresh from releasing her third album with her band She & Him.

By Nathalie Gough