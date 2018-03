Glee creator Ryan Murphy is keen to keep Glee season 3 secrets kept but Cory Monteith knows what he’d like to happen…

Season 2 of Glee has only just come to a close but we’re already looking forward to Season 3 and Glee heartthrob Cory Monteith seems to be excited too!

After an epic conclusion to season 2, and rumours that it might be time for some of our favourite characters to graduate from McKinley High, season 3 of Glee can’t come to our screens too soon.

