Glee’s Mr Schue cringes on TV!
by: Maria Milano
7 Mar 2013

Matthew Morrison embarrassed by pre-fame clip by American chat show host Jay Leno

Hey may sing and dance for a living but even Matthew Morrison has a few shady musical appearances in his past.

The actor, who stars as choir teacher Mr Schuester in the hit TV show Glee, cringed as American chat show host Jay Leno revealed a clip from his 2003 flop, Marci X. In the comedy, which co-starred FriendsLisa Kudrow and Daymon Wayans, Morrison played a member of a gay boy band called Boys R Us.

“I can't believe you are doing this to me right now,” he told Leno.

