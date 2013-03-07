Glee’s Lea Michele goes out on Broadway

Lea Michele and Glee co-star Jonathan Groff headed to Broadway to see hit musical The Book of Mormon…

It seems Glee’s Lea Michele just can’t get enough of musicals. Even with an all singing all dancing day job as chief Gleek in everyone’s favourite musical TV drama, Lea proved her passion by spending an evening out on Broadway to watch Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon.

SEE MORE GLEE PICS

All smiles and showing off a fab tan, the brunette beauty wore a pretty peach dress to the show and held hands with friend and Glee co-star Jonathan Groff.

If you’re a Lea Michele fan, why not try entering our competition to WIN a pair of tickets to see the Glee cast live at the O2 Arena on 30 June. Click here to find out how.