Gisele and her husband Tom Brady welcome their new son into the world

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen has given birth to a boy, her husband Tom Brady announced at a press conference yesterday.

The American football star said both the baby and mother are in good health but they have yet to pick out a name for the family’s newest addition.

This is the first child for Gisele and Tom who married in California earlier this year.

Congratulations to Gisele, Tom and their new bundle of joy.

By Georgie Hindle