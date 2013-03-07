Girls night out: Rachel Weisz, Peaches Geldof and Rachel Stevens wow at the South Bank awards

The three British beauties shone at the South Bank Show’s last ever awards ceremony

Hollywood actress Rachel Weisz was joined by pop star Rachel Stevens and socialite Peaches Geldof on the red carpet for the annual event held in London.

The two Rachel’s went for short and sweet numbers with Weisz in a black sleeveless dress with a turquoise belt while Stevens opted for a gathered print dress by Peter Pilotto and snake-skin clutch. Both girls sported gorgeous tousled locks and beaming smiles.

Peaches went for a more demure look by Dolce & Gabbana wearing a black pencil skirt and high-necked sating blouse which was gathered at the neck by a black and white chiffon scarf in a flower design.

A host of other celebrities also attended the last-ever award ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel including former model Twiggy, comedian Lee Evans, Gavin and Stacey's Rob Brydon, Vic Reeves and Radio 1’s Jo Wiley.

Jude Law won the prize for Best Actor for his work in Hamlet and Rachel Weisz picked up the Best Actress award for playing Blanche Dubois in A Streetcar Named Desire.

The South Bank Show presenter Melvyn Bragg continued his 32 year tradition by hosting the annual event, which celebrates the best of British talent across the arts.

It will be broadcast on ITV1 on Sunday January 31.

Other winners included The Thick Of It for Comedy, Red Riding for TV Drama, Florence and the Machine for Pop and Anish Kapoor at the Royal Academy for Visual Arts.

By Georgie Hindle