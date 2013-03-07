Girls Aloud release stunning picture from their latest video

Girls Aloud have released stunning shots from their upcoming new video, Beautiful Cause You Love Me. The single is the second track from their greatest hits album, Ten, which was released this week! Dressed in white and beige, Cheryl Cole, Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts look their usual stylish selves.

Available for download on the 17 December 2012, we wonder whether it might be the second Christmas number one for the girl band? It would be ten years after their first number one with Sound of the Underground just after they won Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002.

By Bernadette Cornish