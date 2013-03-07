Girls Aloud perform for the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance

Cheryl Cole and her Girls Aloud bandmates took centre stage as they put on a golden performance for the Queen...

The recently reunited Girls Aloud, who've just scored a number one in the iTunes chart, led the line-up at the 100th Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall, performing alongside acts including One Direction, Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams.

In keeping with the regal them of the night, Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding took to the stage rocking the baroque trend in matching strapless mermaid gowns featuring golden swirls embroidered down the front.

The fivesome also greeted the Queen backstage to chat about the night's event, who looked suitably elegant for the occasion in a silver, crystal embellished dress by Angela Kelly. Cheryl was clearly in awe of her majesty, tweeting after the meeting: "The Queen is so delicate. She has hair like candy floss and tiny little dancing style shoes .. Awww #theroyalvariety2012."

What a glamorous night!

Watch the Royal Variety Performance on ITV on 3 December at 19:30.

