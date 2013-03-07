Girls Aloud celebrate Kimberley Walsh’s birthday in London

Cheryl Cole and Nicola Roberts were out to celebrate as Kimberley turned 31…

The Girls Aloud beauties went to celebrity hot spot Zuma restaurant in Knightsbridge to celebrate with a ladies only evening.

Cheryl Cole looked fabulous in a skin-tight mustard colour leather dress. Her dark tossled locks teamed with a very on trend berry lipstick set the outfit off perfectly.

Birthday girl, Kimberley Walsh, continued to show the benefits of her Strictly Come Dancing practice as she looked toned and gorgeous in leather trousers and a cosy, grey, knitted zip up fitted jacket.

It seemed all the girls have fallen for autumn/winter 2012's leather fashion trend as Nicola Roberts also opted for a leather skirt teamed with a chunky cream jumper.

By Bernadette Cornish