Girls Aloud celebrate double birthday

Sarah Harding and Kimberley Walsh had a joint birthday bash this Saturday with Cheryl Cole, The Sugababes and a host of celebrity guests…

Sarah Harding and Kimberley Walsh's double birthday party got off to a glamorous start on Saturday at Sarah Harding's nightclub, Kanaloa in Farringdon, London. The pair's birthdays are within days of each other, and both girls turn 28 this year giving them plenty of cause to celebrate.

Perennial party girl Sarah Harding was ready to play hostess with the mostess in a slinky satin LBD with transparent panels. Her fellow birthday girl Kimberley Walsh went for the siren factor in a slinky zip-front bodycon frock.

Hot footing it from the judge's table on X Factor was their Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl Cole who didn't get a chance to change out of her stage outfit of coral-pink frock. Luckily she looked party-perfect already (loving those statement earrings CC!) Cheryl picked up husband Ashley Cole en route and it was down to hubby Ashley to carry the girls' gifts.

The Sugababes also attended dressed top-to-toe in black but with each girl giving her look an individual spin. Sugababes newcomer Jade Ewen looked perfectly at home as part of the girl band.

Other guests included Nicola Roberts, actor Kris Marshall, X Factor choreographer Brian Friedman and socialite Hofit Golan.

The only Girl Aloud that couldn't make the party was Nadine Coyle who's currently cooking up her first solo album in LA.

The party went on until the early hours.

By Pat McNulty

