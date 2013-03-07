Girls Aloud announce greatest hits album and tour!

It’s official! Cheryl Cole and the rest of Girls Aloud are releasing a greatest hits album!

They’ve been teasing us for weeks, but now it’s confirmed – Cheryl Cole and Girls Aloud members Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding and Nicola Roberts are reuniting for a greatest hits album and tour called Ten!

SEE MORE CHERYL COLE PICTURES

First the new single leaked then there was the teaser video, now the news we’ve all been waiting for has been officially revealed at a press conference in London.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER FOR CELEB NEWS AS IT HAPPENS

Cheryl Cole stunned at the announcement with big-volume hair and a bright blue jacket, while Kimberley Walsh showed off her figure in a Bill+Mar top and Nicola Roberts also looked gorgeous with a top knot hairstyle.

The Girls Aloud greatest hits album will mark ten years since the band were formed on Popstars The Rivals and will include four new songs.

GET OUR APP FOR INSTYLE ON THE GO!

Kimberley Walsh said: "We've all been out on our own for the past few years, it feels so comfortable being back together!"

WATCH CHERYL COLE'S BEST FASHION MOMENTS HERE