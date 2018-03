Kate Moss stepped out yesterday in a new winter fur coat, and we’ve sourced the high street so you can get the look for less.

This gorgeous number from H&M means you can get Kate’s winter style and be nature-friendly – for a mere £69.99.

Everything from the colour, to the texture and shape makes it the perfect winter warmer for 2009.

But be quick – this little number won’t hang around for very long!

By Ruth Doherty