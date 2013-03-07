GET THE LOOK: Beyoncé's festival T-shirt

Beyoncé headed to California's answer to Glastonbury last weekend joining hubby Jay-Z on stage for a knock-out performance and looking rather fabulous in the process.

SEE ALL THE PICS FROM THE COACHELLA FESTIVAL 2010

Festival dressing can be a tricksy business... Getting it right when you're surrounded by the casual-fabulous likes of Alexa Chung, Kate Bosworth and Daisy Lowe and your natural tendancy is towards the more glamorous side of fashion can make life difficult.

So we love that Beyoncé didn't try to come over all hippy chick but kept to her own style whilst still getting her festival look spot on. Her cutsie motif 'Je t'aime' T is by California label, Wildfox, and worn with teeny tiny cut-off denim hotpants, corkscrew curled hair and a fedora this is the perfect look for the Single Ladies star.

Snap up Beyonce's T at Selfridges now... Call them on 0800 123 400.

By Pat McNulty