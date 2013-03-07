Get the deets on InStyle's cover star Gwyneth Paltrow's journal, goop.com!

Sneak a peek into the gorgeous world of Gwyneth Paltrow with her online journal, goop.com…

From her favourite recipes to her must-have beauty products, goop.com is InStyle's January cover star Gwyneth Paltrow's online journal for sharing "all of life's positives".

Launching in autumn 2008, goop.com has quickly flourished into the online destination for all things lifestyle. And it's not hard to see why! Packed full of style, wellness tips, cultural notes, fashion collaborations and more, goop.com is a one-stop-shop for all lifestyle needs. It even makes it super-easy for readers to have access to all the weekly curated content, with a weekly email edition, dropping into inboxes every Thursday.

And for style fans, goop.com has teamed up with designers to create exclusive collaborations. Whether it's a wardrobe staple, a home accessory, or a beauty must, The goop Collection introduces the curated essentials for you, your wardrobe and your home.

Interviewed by top fashion designer and personal pal Diane von Furstenberg for InStyle's January cover shoot, Gwyneth returned the favour and features a fabulous reverse interview with the icon on goop.com

