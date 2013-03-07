Get the BAFTA red carpet treatment

Did your invite for the BAFTAs get lost in the post? Not to worry, get a slice of the A List action at the Dorchester's BAFTA tea party…

So you're unfortunately not going to make it to the big event at the Royal Opera House on 21st February but if you'd still like to get a piece of the A-list action that is the BAFTA awards then head to the Dorchester tomorrow afternoon.

The Dorchester is celebrating the announcement of the full list of BAFTA nominees tomorrow with a champagne afternoon tea. BAFTA official style partners Asprey, Charles Worthington, Escada and Lancome are putting together an exclusive tea party and fashion show so you can get the red carpet experience while sipping Tattinger champagne and grazing on the Dorchester's delicious afternoon tea menu.

Guests will be treated to a catwalk presentation of Escada's latest evening wear with jewellery by Asprey and each attendee will be entered into a prize draw to win the exclusive BAFTA VIP goody bag which is given to all the stars at the awards ceremony.

Book your place now for 21st January at 2.15 or 4.45 for £48 per person by calling 0207 629 8888 or email restaurants@thedorchester.com.

By Pat McNulty