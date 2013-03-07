Get Leona Lewis’ amazing high street heels

Leona Lewis wows at the Hackney Empire with fantastic voice and must-have heels

When we saw this picture of Leona Lewis performing her new single Happy at the Hackney Empire in London (after wishing we were there and wishing we had that dress) we recognized her to-die-for high heels that are from the high street.

That's right, singing sensation Leona Lewis, who has been rocking some seriously stunning Vivienne Westwood dresses, teamed her two-tone purple and black ruffle dress with a pair of multi-stud heels from Miss Selfridge.

While these shoes won't give us Leona's voice, they are guaranteed to bring out the star in you.

They're available online now in black or nude at Missselfridge.com

By Georgie Hindle