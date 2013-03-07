Get Jennifer Aniston’s glowing skin secret

The £24 must-have that gives her that dewy glow

Jennifer Aniston never fails to wow us with her flawless complexion and gorgeous glow and now you can get a touch of A-list glamour, too.

The Hollywood star is a huge fan of a new, organic, mineral make-up brand coming to the UK called Krush.

She is particularly fond of their new must-have make-up essential for the party season, the Glow crème multi stick, which gives her that spot-on shine.

The glow crème stick is a multi-tasking wonder that can be used on eyes, cheeks, lips and body.

It contains micronised light-reflecting minerals giving the most luminous complexion imaginable.

It can be used to highlight or contour giving instant radiance, and with shea butter and mother of pearl powder, it leaves your skin looking and feeling gorgeous.

The glow stick is available in Desert (warm copper), Tibetan Ochre (rose), Terracotta (warm brown), Berry Parfait (dark pink), Pink Sorbet (pink), Coral Candy (coral), Ivory and St Tropez (peachy pink).

It is also the perfect size to slip in your handbag to keep you sparkling like a star all night long.

Plus, it contains no petrochemicals, artificial oils or preservatives, leaving luxurious skin without a trace of any chemicals.

So wait no longer and snap up this A-list luxury buy right now.

Call 0845 299 0700 for your nearest stockist.

By Georgie Hindle