GET Cheryl Cole's fab statement tights

Cheryl Cole steps out with Ashley in sexy printed tights - snap them up here!

Cheryl Cole headed out for dinner last night looking funky as ever – sporting the hot new trend: statement tights.

From the front, Cheryl’s tights looked like any other black pair but, from the back, she showed off sexy oversized polka dots.

And we found out that Cheryl got them from tights supremo Charnos! You can even get the very same pair at lessonsinlegs.co.uk

Everyone from Fearne Cotton to Diane Kruger has been donning this hot new trend, from floral-prints and polka-dots, to two-tone tights and fishnets.

Cheryl teamed hers with a scraped-back ponytail, a body-con black minidress and an on-trend leather biker jacket.



By Ruth Doherty