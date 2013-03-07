Get Cheryl Cole's coral Love pendant

Whether it's her hair, her eyelashes or her fabulous frocks, Cheryl Cole is without a doubt the most-copied fashionista of the moment. We can't get enough of her new single, her X Factor style and also, her great taste in jewellery.

So we were delighted when we found out we could snap up a cute gold heart pendant just like CC's but without a designer price tag.

This adorable golden heart-shaped pendant is a steal at £14.95, and comes from what'sabouttown.com.

Buy yours now and have a little Cheryl love in your life!

By Pat McNulty